UPDATE 1-Mining gear maker Epiroc appoints Helena Hedblom as new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc has appointed Helena Hedblom as CEO of the company, taking over from Per Lindberg in March next year.

Hedblom, who leads Epiroc’s mining and infrastructure business, was widely seen as one of the top candidates to succeed Lindberg, who helped take the company public last year as it was spun off from Atlas Copco

“Helena has a strong business focus, an in-depth knowledge of the business and is an appreciated leader who is living and breathing the Epiroc values,” Chairman Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

Hedblom previously headed the mining and rock excavation technique business at Atlas Copco before the spin-off.

“We, and we believe many investors, saw this transition as both the most likely and most appropriate next move in terms of the President and CEO role,” JP Morgan said in a research note, citing Hedblom’s experience at Epiroc and Atlas Copco, as well as in mining and infrastructure markets in general.

Shares in Epiroc, one of the world’s largest makers of mining equipment such as drill rigs, rose 0.4% in early trading on Wednesday, while rival Sandvik was down 0.4%.

Epiroc said Lindberg will resign from the board when he leaves the positions of president and CEO. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Dan Grebler and Louise Heavens)