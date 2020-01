Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Epizyme Inc’s treatment for a rare, slow growing type of cancer that affects the soft tissue, the company said on Thursday.

The drug has been approved for epithelioid sarcoma patients, which affects roughly 800 patients in the United States, according to Epizyme. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)