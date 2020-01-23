UPDATE 1-FDA approves Epizyme's treatment for rare tissue cancer

(Adds details, background)

By Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Epizyme Inc’s treatment for a rare, slow growing type of cancer that affects soft tissue in patients aged 16 years and above, the the drug developer said on Thursday.

The approval for Tazverik, Epizyme’s lead candidate, was for treating Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) patients that affects roughly 800 patients in the United States.

The treatment is currently in multiple clinical trials for other types of cancer including follicular lymphoma, which is under review by the FDA.

In most cases, ES begins in the soft tissue under the skin of a finger, hand, forearm, lower leg or foot and is most commonly diagnosed in young patients aged between 20 and 40.

“Fundamentally it’s a very small indication, a couple of hundred patients,” said SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens.

Treatments that target rare diseases tend to be priced higher, such as Blueprint Medicines Corp’s recently approved drug for a rare stomach cancer, for which it announced a list price of $32,000 for a 30-day supply.

Epizyme has submitted a marketing application for Tazverik’s use on follicular lymphoma patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.