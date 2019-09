Sept 20 (Reuters) - Epoch Investment Partners Inc said William Priest will step down as the firm’s chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2020.

He will become company’s executive chairman and will continue to lead the investment team in his role as co-chief investment officer, the company said in a statement.

Philipp Hensler, Epoch’s president and chief operating officer, will replace Priest as the firm’s CEO. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)