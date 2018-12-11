Westlaw News
Virginia AG sues Mountain Valley Pipeline over erosion problems

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed suit against Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, a joint project of several energy companies, alleging that it committed hundreds of environmental law violations while constructing a $4.6 billion pipeline through the state.

Filed on Friday in Henrico County state court, the lawsuit said Mountain Valley failed to prevent erosion from construction sites, allowing sediment to intrude onto roads, private property and streams. Mountain Valley is a joint venture of Pittsburgh-based energy company EQM Midstream Partners and subsidiaries of NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison, WGL Holdings and RGC Resources. EQM Midstream Partners will operate the pipeline.

