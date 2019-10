FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT is starting preparations for a sale of facility manager Apleona, a former unit of industrial services group Bilfinger, people close to the matter said.

EQT is expected to mandate an investment bank as sellside advisor by year-end or early next year and may start an auction in the first quarter, they said, adding that no final decision on an exit has been made so far.

EQT declined to comment.