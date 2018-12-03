Swedish private equity firm EQT appoints new CEO

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s EQT, one of Europe’s largest private equity firms, said on Monday it had appointed Christian Sinding as its new managing partner and CEO.

Sinding, 46, replaces CEO Thomas von Koch, who will become deputy managing partner and chairman of EQT Ventures, EQT Mid Market Asia and EQT Public Value, the company said.

EQT said the changes were effective from Jan. 1, 2019.

“There are a lot of opportunities as well as challenges ahead, both for the industry and for EQT,” Sinding said in a statement.

Sinding joined EQT in 1998 and has led the EQT Equity investment advisory team since 2011.

EQT said in September it was reviewing options to strengthen its balance sheet. Reuters reported last week that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were expected to lead preparations for an initial public offering (IPO). (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom Editing by Edmund Blair)