UPDATE 1-Natgas producer EQT sets 2018 capital spending budget at $2.4 bln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp on Wednesday said it expected to spend 60 percent more on its capital budget in 2018 after it became the biggest U.S. natural gas producer when it completed its acquisition of Rice Energy last month.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based EQT said it expects to spend $2.4 billion next year compared with $1.5 billion earmarked for 2017 in March.(bit.ly/2nXggWq)

For 2018, EQT said it expects total production sales volume of 1,520-1,560 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe). For 2017, the company had forecast 825-840 Bcfe back in July.

EQT closed its $6.7 billion deal to buy Rice Energy in November - joining two of the largest players in the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations, which stretch across much of Pennsylvania and Ohio, and are ideally situated to supply gas throughout the U.S. Northeast.

EQT said it plans to drill 139 Marcellus wells and 25 net Ohio Utica wells in 2018. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza, Bernard Orr)