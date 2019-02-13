CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-EQT to pay $54 mln to settle with West Virginia landowners

(Corrects to remove reference to Mountain Valley pipeline)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay about $54 million to settle with West Virginia landowners who have sued the company over royalty payments.

The energy company said the payment will resolve royalty claims for the period 2009 through 2017.

“EQT is working diligently to resolve this matter with our leaseholders and earn their confidence, as well as that of other West Virginia residents and community leaders,” EQT Chief Executive Robert McNally said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)