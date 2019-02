Feb 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to pay $53.5 million to settle with West Virginia landowners who are part of a statewide class-action lawsuit related to lease royalty payments.

The energy firm is building a $4.6 billion pipeline to connect growing output in the Marcellus and Utica shale basins in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio with customers in other parts of the United States and Canada. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)