Natural gas driller EQT Corp posts bigger third-quarter loss

Oct 22 (Reuters) - EQT Corp, the biggest U.S. natural gas producer, on Thursday cut its full-year spending plans by $50 million and posted a bigger quarterly loss, as a drop in fuel demand due to the coronavirus crisis hit selling prices and sales volumes.

The company said adjusted loss from continuing operations was $38 million, or 15 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $14 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)