Rice group set to take control of EQT board in proxy contest -source

BOSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Brothers Toby and Derek Rice are on course to win control of EQT Corp’s board of directors two years after having sold their own company, Rice Energy, to the natural gas producer, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Enough votes have been cast for the Rice Group Brothers to defeat EQT’s slate of directors in what has become one of the year’s mostly closely watched proxy contests as the pair seeks to take over the board, the source said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Leslie Adler)