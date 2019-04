April 25 (Reuters) - One of the founders of Rice Energy, Toby Rice, filed a lawsuit against EQT Corp on Thursday to prevent the oil and gas producer from “manipulating” the outcome of its upcoming election of directors.

Two of the founders of Rice Energy, a former rival that EQT bought in November 2017, are pushing for a change in EQT’s strategy and replacement of its board. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)