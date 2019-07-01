EQT's largest shareholder sides with Rice nominees in proxy fight

July 1 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp’s largest shareholder on Monday extended its support for the nominees of Toby and Derek Rice, the two brothers who sold their company to EQT more than a year ago and are pressing for changes to its board.

T Rowe Price Associates Inc, which owns 10% of the company, said it intends to vote for the slate of nominees of Rice brothers at the annual shareholders meeting on July 10.

The Rice brothers already have the support of EQT’s fourth and sixth largest shareholders. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)