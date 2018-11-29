Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley top picks to lead Swedish buyout firm EQT's IPO -sources

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are expected to lead preparations for the planned IPO of Swedish buyout firm EQT, two sources told Reuters, after the company earlier this month invited banks to bid for the mandate.

The firm is in no hurry to finalise the banking mandate or go to the market and would “definitely not” list in the first quarter of 2019, said one of the sources, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

The company was instead considering the second of third quarter of next year, the source added.

EQT and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)