EQT sets price range for 1.2 bln-1.3 bln euro Stockholm IPO

September 12, 2019 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT has set a price range of 62-68 Swedish krona ($6.44-$7.06) in a maiden listing on the Stockholm bourse, according to a lead manager, in a deal to raise between 1.2 billion-1.3 billion euros ($1.33 billion- $1.44 billion).

Investors will be able to place orders across that price range from Friday morning onwards. The initial public offering (IPO) looks set to value the company at between 11.8-13 billion Swedish krona, or 5.5-6 bln euros, the lead manager said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9039 euros)

$1 = 9.6293 Swedish crowns Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Kirstin Ridley

