Bonds News
September 23, 2019 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden's EQT closes order book on IPO worth up to $1.3 bln

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT Partners has closed the order book on its initial public offering worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion), with the order book covered across the entire price range, according to a lead manager.

The company launched the IPO earlier this month with a price range of 62-68 Swedish crown ($6.44-$7.06) per share for a 20% stake, setting the base deal size at 11.8-13 billion crowns, or 1.1-1.2 billion euros.

JP Morgan and SEB are global coordinators and joint bookrunners along with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS.

$1 = 0.9107 euros Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Louise Heavens

