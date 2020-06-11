EQT links jumbo fund bridge to sustainability

LONDON, June 11 (LPC) - Swedish investment group EQT has signed a fund bridge facility with pricing linked to private equity portfolio company environmental, social and governance performance.

The fund level subscription credit facility currently totals €2.3bn and has an upper limit of around €5bn. It is the first ESG-linked fund bridge facility of this size in the global fund financing markets, EQT said.

“This is a game changing moment for EQT but also the private equity industry, further evidencing how our industry also can benefit from sustainable financing,” Per Franzen, partner and co-head of the EQT Private Equity Advisory Team.

“For us, ESG plays a crucial role in how EQT future-proofs companies and with an ESG-linked bridge facility, we bring a new dimension to EQT’s value creation process.”

The financing has a pricing mechanism designed to incentivise portfolio companies in improving their ESG performance, specifically in terms of gender equality on the board of directors; renewable energy transition; and sustainability governance.

The mechanism is directly tied to EQT’s higher level targets on diversity and climate as well as its governance model.

The financing is being provided by syndicate of global financial institutions including BNP Paribas and SEB as sustainability coordinators and BNP Paribas as facility agent and sustainability agent.

EQT and future portfolio companies will work with advisers to develop customised and measurable key performance indicators for the individual companies, which will be reported quarterly and audited annually.

This approach will contribute to an increase of reliable and comparable ESG data.

“With this ESG-linked financing facility, we actively contribute to increasing the availability of high-quality ESG data, critical for the financial markets to be able to build a resilient and regenerative economy,” Therese Lennehag, head of sustainability at EQT, said.

The aggregated results from the portfolio companies’ ESG efforts will later be compared with the pre-set KPI targets. The portfolio’s averaged fulfilment rate will impact the ESG-bridge facility’s interest rate, with an improved ESG performance meaning lower pricing. (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Christopher Mangham)