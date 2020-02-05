EQT discusses postponing visa firm VFS flotation on virus impact -sources

FRANKFURT/ZURICH Feb 5 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT is discussing postponing the planned stock market flotation of its visa services firm VFS on fears that the spread of the coronavirus could impact the deal, people close to the matter said.

While EQT had planned to launch the flotation next month it is considering postponing the deal to May, the people said, adding that no final decision has been taken.

EQT and VFS declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Oliver Hirt and Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Thomas Seythal)