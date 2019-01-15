EQT to launch auction for Swiss outsourcing firm VFS

FRANKFURT/ZURICH Jan 15 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT Partners is launching the sale of outsourcing firm VFS in coming weeks in a potential 2-2.5 billion Swiss Franc ($2.03-2.54 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.

The private equity group is working with investment bank Lazard on the divestiture and may also opt for a stock market listing in case markets are favourable and a flotation promises to reap a higher valuation, they said.

EQT declined to comment.