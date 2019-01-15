Financials
January 15, 2019 / 9:52 AM / in an hour

EQT to launch auction for Swiss outsourcing firm VFS

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/ZURICH Jan 15 (Reuters) - Buyout group EQT Partners is launching the sale of outsourcing firm VFS in coming weeks in a potential 2-2.5 billion Swiss Franc ($2.03-2.54 billion) deal, people close to the matter said.

The private equity group is working with investment bank Lazard on the divestiture and may also opt for a stock market listing in case markets are favourable and a flotation promises to reap a higher valuation, they said.

EQT declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9836 Swiss francs Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Oliver Hirt, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below