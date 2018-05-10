Equatorial Guinea extends lifespan of LNG plant with gas field deals

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea recently arranged deals to bolster feed-gas supplies into an existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant run by Marathon Oil Corporation as output from the existing Alba field runs low.

Speaking at an African Oil and Power Forum in London on Thursday, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Obiang Lima said new backfill supplies for the Punta Europa LNG plant were agreed on Wednesday at a signing ceremony.

The liquefaction plant previously relied on Marathon’s Alba gas field for the majority of its gas.

Royal Dutch Shell exports LNG from the project.