CORRECTED-Noble Energy makes oil discovery off Equatorial Guinea -minister

(Corrects to clarify oil was discovered, not gas)

CAPE TOWN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Noble Energy has made a new discovery in Block 1 offshore Equatorial Guinea, with the U.S. company expecting to produce new oil by tapping into existing infrastructure by October, the oil minister said on Tuesday.

“We are excited to announce this discovery, which could not have come at a more opportune time,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, minister of hydrocarbons and mines, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by David Goodman)