UnitedHealth to buy healthcare payments firm Equian for $3.2 bln -WSJ

June 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner New Mountain Capital for about $3.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

In April, Bloomberg reported that New Mountain Capital was weighing a sale of Equian. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)