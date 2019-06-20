Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 20, 2019 / 11:02 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UnitedHealth to buy healthcare payments firm Equian for $3.2 bln -WSJ

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian LLC from its private-equity owner New Mountain Capital for about $3.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

In April, Bloomberg reported that New Mountain Capital was weighing a sale of Equian. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below