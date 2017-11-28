Community bankers group sues Equifax over data breach

The Independent Community Bankers of America, the trade group for 5,700 community banks, has sued credit reporting agency Equifax over its massive data breach earlier this year, adding to dozens of lawsuits already filed over the incident.

Filed late on Monday in Atlanta federal court, the lawsuit said the breach, which exposed 145.5 million consumers’ records, was the result of Equifax’s failure to heed warnings from security experts to properly secure its U.S. web site.

