FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Community bankers group sues Equifax over data breach
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 28, 2017 / 10:39 PM / in 2 hours

Community bankers group sues Equifax over data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Independent Community Bankers of America, the trade group for 5,700 community banks, has sued credit reporting agency Equifax over its massive data breach earlier this year, adding to dozens of lawsuits already filed over the incident.

Filed late on Monday in Atlanta federal court, the lawsuit said the breach, which exposed 145.5 million consumers’ records, was the result of Equifax’s failure to heed warnings from security experts to properly secure its U.S. web site.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j0FiAg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.