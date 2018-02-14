FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 1:20 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Judge names lead counsel in Equifax data breach litigation

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Atlanta has named more than two dozen attorneys to take the lead in multidistrict litigation against Equifax over the credit bureau’s data breach last year, which exposed the financial information of more than 145 million consumers.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash named Kenneth Canfield at Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles, Amy Keller at DiCello Levitt & Casey and Norman Siegel at Stueve Siegel Hanson to serve as co-lead counsel for consumer plaintiffs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BqCdDQ

