Plaintiffs fight separate track by short seller in Equifax MDL

Lead plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over a 2017 Equifax data breach have asked the judge overseeing the litigation against the credit bureau to reject a bid by well-known short seller Carson Block to take separate discovery to pursue claims against Equifax managers.

In a motion on Monday in Atlanta federal court, the lead plaintiffs said Block’s bid is a “naked attempt to circumvent the MDL process” and would unnecessarily complicate the litigation, which includes more than 400 lawsuits. Suing individual defendants is not sound legal strategy because consumers can recover damages more efficiently from Equifax itself, the consumers’ lead plaintiffs’ said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DlrlIr