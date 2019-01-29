Equifax must face lawsuits over massive data breach-ruling

Two consolidated class actions filed against credit bureau Equifax over a 2017 security breach that exposed the data of nearly 150 million consumers can go forward, a federal judge in Atlanta ruled on Monday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash allows consumers and financial institutions to proceed with their separate lawsuits over the breach, one of the largest in U.S. history, although parts of each lawsuit were dismissed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HFjYz5