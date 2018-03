March 28 (Reuters) - Credit-monitoring firm Equifax Inc named Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as chief executive officer on Wednesday.

Begor will replace Richard Smith, who left Equifax last September following mounting criticism over a massive cyber attack that plunged the company into crisis. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)