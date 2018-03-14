FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 14, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first name in paragraph 1)

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have charged former Equifax executive Jun Ying over alleged insider trading before the credit reporting company publicly announced its data breach in 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

Ying, the former chief information office for one of the company’s units, faces criminal charges filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in addition to charges filed by the SEC, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.