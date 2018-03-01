FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Equifax identifies additional 2.4 million customers hit by data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc, a provider of consumer credit scores, on Thursday said it identified another 2.4 million U.S. consumers whose names and driver’s license information were stolen in a data breach last year.

The company said it was able confirm the identifies of U.S. consumers whose driver's license information was taken by referencing other information in proprietary company records that the attackers did not steal. reut.rs/2oLuLeG

“Equifax will notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them,” the company said.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru

