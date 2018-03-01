Equifax identifies additional 2.4 million customers hit by data breach

March 1 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc, a provider of consumer credit scores, on Thursday said it identified another 2.4 million U.S. consumers whose names and driver’s license information were stolen in a data breach last year.

The company said it was able confirm the identifies of U.S. consumers whose driver's license information was taken by referencing other information in proprietary company records that the attackers did not steal. reut.rs/2oLuLeG

“Equifax will notify these newly identified U.S. consumers directly, and will offer identity theft protection and credit file monitoring services at no cost to them,” the company said.