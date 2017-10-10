Equifax says 15.2 mln UK records accessed in cyber breach

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-based credit reporting agency Equifax Inc said on Tuesday that the massive cyber attack it disclosed in September compromised the sensitive personal details of nearly 700,000 consumers in the United Kingdom.

Equifax said that 15.2 million UK records dating from 2011 to 2016 were exposed in the incident, which affected 145.5 million people overall, but that 14.5 million of the exposed UK records did not contain information that put consumers at risk. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)