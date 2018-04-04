Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules

BOSTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Massachusetts may move forward with a lawsuit accusing credit reporting firm Equifax Inc of failing to safeguard its databases or provide prompt notice of a breach that exposed the personal data of 147 million people, a state court judge has ruled.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston in a decision made public on Wednesday denied a motion by Equifax to dismiss a lawsuit that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed in September after the breach was disclosed. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Tom Brown)