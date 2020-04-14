Westlaw News
April 14, 2020 / 8:33 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Equifax settles Indiana case over massive data breach for $19.5 million

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Equifax Inc will pay Indiana $19.5 million to resolve claims it failed to protect residents whose personal information was exposed in a data breach that affected 147 million people, the state’s attorney general said on Monday.

The credit-reporting company has also agreed to settle similar claims by Massachusetts, the only other state that had chosen to proceed with a lawsuit against Equifax when it announced $700 million in federal, state and class action settlements in July.

