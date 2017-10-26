Equifax could face punitive damages for failing to check court record - judge

Equifax’s failure to look at online files from a Chapter 13 bankruptcy may constitute willful violation of its duty to investigate disputed claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a federal judge in North Carolina ruled on Tuesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt in Raleigh, North Carolina allowed plaintiff Gene Myrick to take his claim for punitive damages against Atlanta-based Equifax Insurance Services to a jury. Britt set a trial date of Jan. 29.

