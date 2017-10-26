FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax could face punitive damages for failing to check court record - judge
October 26, 2017 / 12:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Equifax could face punitive damages for failing to check court record - judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Equifax’s failure to look at online files from a Chapter 13 bankruptcy may constitute willful violation of its duty to investigate disputed claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, a federal judge in North Carolina ruled on Tuesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt in Raleigh, North Carolina allowed plaintiff Gene Myrick to take his claim for punitive damages against Atlanta-based Equifax Insurance Services to a jury. Britt set a trial date of Jan. 29.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zG2KbU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
