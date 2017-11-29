MDL Watch: Panel to consider consolidation of Equifax lawsuits

A federal judicial panel in St Louis, Missouri will weigh requests on Thursday to consolidate at least 96 consumer lawsuits over credit bureau Equifax’s massive data breach earlier this year into multidistrict litigation before a single judge.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) has been asked by plaintiffs suing Atlanta-based Equifax to transfer lawsuits filed across the country to U.S. District Court in Georgia’s Northern District, where the credit bureau is located.

