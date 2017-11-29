FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MDL Watch: Panel to consider consolidation of Equifax lawsuits
Sections
Featured
Bubble trouble? Bitcoin soars above $11,000
Future of Money
Bubble trouble? Bitcoin soars above $11,000
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
Supreme Court
Supreme Court weighs major digital privacy case
Don't call Putin a genius
Commentary
Don't call Putin a genius
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 29, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

MDL Watch: Panel to consider consolidation of Equifax lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel in St Louis, Missouri will weigh requests on Thursday to consolidate at least 96 consumer lawsuits over credit bureau Equifax’s massive data breach earlier this year into multidistrict litigation before a single judge.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) has been asked by plaintiffs suing Atlanta-based Equifax to transfer lawsuits filed across the country to U.S. District Court in Georgia’s Northern District, where the credit bureau is located.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AHWUvg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.