FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panel consolidates Equifax lawsuits in Atlanta federal court
Sections
Featured
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
California wildfires
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2017 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Panel consolidates Equifax lawsuits in Atlanta federal court

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigation federal court in Atlanta for at least 95 potential class actions over credit bureau Equifax’s massive data breach earlier this year.

In an order on Wednesday, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated the cases in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia under U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash. He oversaw multidistrict litigation over a Home Depot data breach, which concluded in September.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A1nxHx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.