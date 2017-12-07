Panel consolidates Equifax lawsuits in Atlanta federal court

A federal judicial panel has created new multidistrict litigation federal court in Atlanta for at least 95 potential class actions over credit bureau Equifax’s massive data breach earlier this year.

In an order on Wednesday, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated the cases in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia under U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash. He oversaw multidistrict litigation over a Home Depot data breach, which concluded in September.

