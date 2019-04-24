Lawsuit says Equifax named wrong source on credit reports

Atlanta-based credit bureau Equifax was hit with a proposed class action on Monday accusing it of violating federal law by misreporting the source of bankruptcy information it included in consumers credit reports.

Filed in Riverside, California federal court, the lawsuit said Equifax told consumers it was getting information on bankruptcies from courthouses, when in reality it was coming from third-party vendors such as LexisNexis.

