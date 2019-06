OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has evacuated oil workers from its Statfjord A platform in the North Sea after it was struck by a supply vessel, the company said on Friday. The platform was not producing when the collision occurred around midnight GMT, and there were no injuries to the 276 people on the platform, the company said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Darren Schuettler)