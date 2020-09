OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 50% stake in two U.S. offshore wind power development projects to energy major BP for $1.1 billion.

The two companies are also establishing a strategic partnership for further growth within offshore wind in the United States, Equinor said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)