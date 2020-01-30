Equinor makes initial contract awards for Brazilian oilfield

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor and its partners ExxonMobil and Petrogal Brasil have awarded engineering contracts for a planned Brazilian oilfield development, the Norwegian operator of the project said on Thursday.

A design contract for a floating oil production and storage vessel (FPSO) was awarded to Japan’s Modec Inc, while seabed systems (SURF) will be planned by the Subsea Integration Alliance, formed by Subsea 7 and OneSubsea.

A final investment decision for the Bacalhau field, formerly known as Carcara, will be made later this year, Equinor said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)