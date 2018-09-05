FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's Equinor to start drilling Brazil's Carcara field in 2018

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor ASA said on Wednesday it would begin drilling in Brazil’s North Carcara oil field in the offshore Santos basin in 2018, after obtaining environmental permits.

Equinor’s senior executive vice-president in Brazil, Verônica Rezende Coelho, told journalists that the company aims to increase its production in Brazil to between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030 from 100,000 boe/d.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Susan Thomas

