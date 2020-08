OSLO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Equinor has appointed Anders Opedal as its new chief executive from Nov. 2, replacing Eldar Saetre who will retire after six years as CEO and more than 40 years at the company, the Norwegian oil firm said on Monday.

Opedal had been executive vice president for technology, projects and drilling. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)