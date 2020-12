OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor said on Wednesday it has appointed Ulrica Fearn as its chief financial officer (CFO), the latest hire by Chief Executive Anders Opedal who took the helm at the oil and gas firm in November.

Fearn, who had been director of group finance at Britain’s BT Plc since 2017, will take up the job at Equinor in June of next year. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam)