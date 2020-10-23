Equinor's Chief Financial Officer Bacher steps down

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Equinor Chief Financial Officer Lars Christian Bacher has resigned his position and will be replaced on Nov, 1 by finance executive Svein Skeie, who will hold the job until a permanent appointment is made, the company said on Friday.

Bacher was one of four candidates in the running to become Equinor’s new chief executive earlier this year, but lost out to another senior manager, Anders Opedal, who will take the helm on Nov. 2. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)