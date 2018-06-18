Equinor hands $3.7 billion service deals to Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has awarded drilling and well service contracts worth 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.68 billion) to Schlumberger , Halliburton and Baker Hughes, it said on Monday.

The contracts cover integrated well services, such as directional drilling, drill bits, fluids and cementing, for an initial four years, and can be extended for up to 10 years.

“The purpose of integrated drilling and well services is to clarify roles and responsibilities,” Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, said in a statement.

“This results in less interfaces and more clearly defined responsibilities, facilitating more seamless planning and implementation of the operations between the various contributors,” it added.

Last November, oil firm Aker BP signed a five-year integrated well service alliances with Halliburton, Odfjell Drilling and Maersk Drilling.