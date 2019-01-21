Equinor stops drilling on key Arctic well after Jan. 16 incident

OSLO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor has put on hold the drilling an exploration well in the southeastern part of the Barents Sea after a well incident last week, the company said on Monday.

The lower marine riser package (LMRP) on the blowout preventer (BOP) was unintentionally disconnected on Seadrill’s West Hercules rig, which was drilling Gjoekaasen well at the Equinor-operated license on Jan. 16, Norway’s petroleum safety watchdog said in a separate statement earlier on Monday.

“Operations are stopped until we know the cause of the disconnect. Rig owner Seadrill has initiated an investigation on the incident, where Equinor participate,” a spokesman for the oil company said in a statement to Reuters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)