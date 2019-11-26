Equinor to drill 30-40 exploration wells in 2020 -exploration head

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor plans to drill around 30-40 oil and gas exploration wells globally in 2020, similar to 2019, with Brazil being a “hotspot” of its international efforts, the company’s exploration head said on Tuesday.

The company will drill about 20-30 exploration wells on the Norwegian continental shelf, focusing on the North Sea, but also plans drilling around the Johan Castberg and Wisting discoveries in the Barents Sea, Equinor’s Tim Dodson told Reuters.

Some high-impact wells, which target resources of more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalents net to the company, will be drilled off Brazil and in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)