RPT-Equinor delays Norway Arctic exploration campaign by a few months

By Gwladys Fouche

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Equinor is delaying a crucial exploration campaign in the Norwegian Barents Sea due to problems with the rig, the company’s exploration chief told Reuters on Monday.

“We were hoping to start this campaign during the summer ... The programme will be delayed by a few months,” Tim Dodson said in an interview on the margins of an oil conference.

The rig, the West Hercules owned by North Atlantic Drilling , was due to drill three wells for Equinor — the Gjoekaasen, Korpfjell Deep and Intrepid Eagle prospects.

Dodson added the campaign was not cancelled and that at the earliest it would start in October.

The drilling campaign is important to Equinor as the Norwegian Arctic is one of the areas where it believes it can make substantial finds. Last year’s campaign in the region was disappointing.

The rig was also due to drill one well for Italy’s Eni at Goliat West, a prospect near its producing Goliat oilfield. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)