Equinor broke regulations ahead of 2020 methanol fire, regulator says

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s petroleum safety watchdog (PSA) said on Thursday it had identified serious breaches of regulations at an Equinor methanol plant that caught fire last year.

“The PSA’s assessment is that the incident had a major accident potential and could have caused serious personal injury or death as well as substantial financial loss,” the regulator said in a report.

“The PSA’s investigation has identified serious breaches of the regulations,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)