Norway's Equinor books capacity at Lithuanian LNG terminal

VILNIUS, June 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor booked capacity for the first time to import liquified natural gas (LNG) to Lithuania’s LNG terminal, its operator Klaipedos Nafta said.

Three companies including Equinor booked import capacity totalling 8.9 terrawatt hours (TWh) of LNG during initial bidding for the period of 12 months beginning Oct. 1, Klaipedos Nafta said.

About half of terminal’s annual import capacity of 39 TWh was used in 2019 and 2020, said.

The terminal is connected to gas grids of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. A link to Poland is due to open at the end of 2021. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Louise Heavens)